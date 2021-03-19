Two more coronavirus deaths in region

Two additional T&D Region residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One was a Bamberg County resident who died March 10. The resident was in the 65 and over age group.

Also, an Orangeburg County resident died of the coronavirus on March 17. That resident was also in the 65 and over age category.

Orangeburg County also recorded a probable coronavirus death on March 12. That resident was in the 65 and over age category.

There are also 16 new cases of the coronavirus in the region.

Statewide, there are 603 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 25 new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 457,898 and confirmed deaths to 7,920.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 14 new cases, 8,584 total cases and a total of 219 deaths and 6 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,383 total cases and a total of 50 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,166 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.