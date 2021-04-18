Two more coronavirus deaths confirmed in Orangeburg County

The state has confirmed two more Orangeburg County residents died of the coronavirus.

One resident died on Jan. 15, the other on April 15, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Both were in the 65 and older age category.

Statewide, there are 577 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 14 new confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 475,601 and confirmed deaths to 8,222.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 8 new cases, 8,907 total cases and a total of 233 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,413 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,190 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.