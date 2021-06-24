Two more coronavirus cases in T&D Region

There are two more cases of the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 140 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and one additional death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 492,833 and confirmed deaths to 8,627.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 1 new case, 9,200 total cases and a total of 245 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,459 total cases and a total of 52 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,226 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.