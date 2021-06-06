Two more coronavirus cases in T&D Region

Two more T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No additional deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 169 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and one confirmed death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 492,308 and confirmed deaths to 8,594.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 1 new case, 9,212 total cases and a total of 243 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,454 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,226 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.