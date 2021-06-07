Two more coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County

Two more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 79 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 0 confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 492,356 and confirmed deaths to 8,594.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 2 new cases, 9,210 total cases and a total of 243 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,454 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,225 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.