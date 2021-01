Olar voters elected two people to town council on Tuesday.

Nick Martin was the only person to file for one of the two open seats. He won a seat with 15 votes.

Write-in candidate Wade Hough won a seat with five votes.

Sixteen people participated in the election.

The two at-large town council seats were previously held by Lewis Orr Sr., who passed away, and Ryan Fail, who resigned.

