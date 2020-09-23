 Skip to main content
Two Edisto Cougars sign to play on college level
Two Edisto Cougars sign to play on college level

Edisto basketball player and 2020 graduate Franklin Winds has signed a national letter of intent to attend and play basketball for the Finlandia University Lions in Hancock, Michigan.

Winds was a member of the 2020 Class 3A Boys South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association All-State Team, after leading the Cougars to the Region 5-3A title and a second-round state playoff game.

Edisto infielder and 2020 graduate Will Rickenbaker has signed a national letter of intent to attend and play baseball for the Columbia International University Rams, beginning with the 2020-21 school year.

Rickenbaker hit for a .420 average his junior season with the Cougars, the last full season of high school baseball. He also had a home run, a triple, 6 doubles, 15 RBI, 10 stolen bases and 20 runs scored.

For Orangeburg Post 4 American Legion in 2019, Rickenbaker had 19 hits, including 4 doubles, 4 RBI, 8 runs scored, while hitting for a .279 average. 

