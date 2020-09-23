Two Edisto Cougars sign to play on college level

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Edisto basketball player and 2020 graduate Franklin Winds has signed a national letter of intent to attend and play basketball for the Finlandia University Lions in Hancock, Michigan.

Winds was a member of the 2020 Class 3A Boys South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association All-State Team, after leading the Cougars to the Region 5-3A title and a second-round state playoff game.

Edisto infielder and 2020 graduate Will Rickenbaker has signed a national letter of intent to attend and play baseball for the Columbia International University Rams, beginning with the 2020-21 school year.

Rickenbaker hit for a .420 average his junior season with the Cougars, the last full season of high school baseball. He also had a home run, a triple, 6 doubles, 15 RBI, 10 stolen bases and 20 runs scored.

For Orangeburg Post 4 American Legion in 2019, Rickenbaker had 19 hits, including 4 doubles, 4 RBI, 8 runs scored, while hitting for a .279 average.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0