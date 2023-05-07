Two people died in to separate collisions in Orangeburg County over the weekend. Several others were injured.

The first collision occurred at 11:54 p.m. Saturday on S.C. Highway 389 near Iris Lane, south of Neeses.

A 2023 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south on S.C. 389 when it collided with an ATV, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance. Cpl. Lena Butler.

The driver of the ATV was transported to the hospital and later died. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

The second collision occurred at 2:45 a.m. on S.C. Highway 47 near Farmers Road, one mile south of Elloree.

A 2007 Toyota Camry carrying five people was traveling north when it traveled off the road to the right, struck a culvert and overturned, Butler said.

One person died at the scene and four others were injured.

The crashes are under investigation. The names of the deceased have not yet been released by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.