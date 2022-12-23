Two die in North house fire; cold continues through weekend

Two men died in a house fire in North on Wednesday morning, according to Orangeburg County Fire District Coordinator Teddy Wolfe.

Nine people were in the mobile home at 433 Carolina Avenue when the fire broke out at 2:13 a.m., Wolfe said.

Seven people were able to get out of the fire safely. Two men – ages 23 and 31 – did not, Wolfe said. The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the names of the two men who died.

The fire started in a rear bedroom near a ceramic heater, Wolfe said.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined, but no foul play is suspected.

Residents are encouraged to use caution heating their homes as below-freezing temperatures continue over the holiday weekend.

Temperatures reached a high of 49 degrees at 4 a.m. Friday before they began to drop, according to the National Weather Service

By 11 a.m., the temperature had fallen to 37 degrees. The wind picked up to 20 mph, with gusts of 40 mph. The NWS estimates it felt as if it was 25 degrees.

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities saw sporadic outages directly related to the wind on Friday, according to spokesman Randy Etters. Most problems were caused by some trees and limbs, and were minor.

“Outage times are extended somewhat because our staff is scattered all over our system due to the randomness of the outages,” Etters said at noon. “Roughly 300 customers have experienced some level of outage since the wind picked up this morning.”

DPU’s water division is remaining vigilant over the next few days in the event the cold weather causes pipe ruptures, he said. “With sustained below-freezing temperatures, we have to be ready to respond in the event of a main break.

“Our service staff in the meantime will be on call if a customer has a line break and needs us to shut off the water to their home.”

Saturday is forecast to be sunny with a high temperature of 30. A wind chill advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Saturday, with the NWS warning of wind chills ranging 5 below zero to 5 above zero.

Saturday night’s low is forecast to be 18 degrees.

Christmas Day will be sunny with a high temperature of 37. The low temperature is again forecast to drop to 18 degrees.

Monday is forecast to be sunny with a high temperature near 42. The low will drop to 23 degrees.

As temperatures drop, the S.C. Emergency Management Division asks you to remember the following:

• Dress for the weather outside. Adding layers will keep you warm.

• Check on elderly and at-risk relatives and neighbors due to the increased potential for power outages and cold temperatures.

• Bring pets indoors. Ensure livestock have access to potable water (not frozen) and adequate feed.

• Be aware of possible carbon monoxide poisoning, electric shock and fire if using alternative sources for electricity, heating or cooking. Never run a generator indoors or burn charcoal briquettes. Do not leave a fire or candles unattended.

• Freezing temperatures can burst water pipes in homes that lack heat or proper insulation. Wrap exposed pipes or take other measures to insulate them from the cold.