Two people died on Sunday night after a vehicle struck a tree in Orangeburg County, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred at 8 p.m. on Columbia Road near Widgeon Road.

A 2014 Ford sedan was traveling north on Columbia Road when it ran off the road to the right, struck an embankment and then struck a tree, Pye said.

The driver and the passenger died in the crash. Neither was wearing a seatbelt, Pye said.

The crash is under investigation.

