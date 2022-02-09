Two COVID deaths in Orangeburg County

Two more Orangeburg County residents have died as a result of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there were 1,713 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 17 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,121,019 and confirmed deaths is 13,695.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 22 new cases, 19,160 total cases and a total of 346 deaths and 32 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 2,748 total cases and a total of 62 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 2,267 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 11 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.