Two COVID deaths in Orangeburg County

COVID

Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots.

 CDC/ Hannah A Bullock; Azaibi Tamin

Two more Orangeburg County residents have died as a result of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there were 1,713 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 17 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,121,019 and confirmed deaths is 13,695.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 22 new cases, 19,160 total cases and a total of 346 deaths and 32 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 2,748 total cases and a total of 62 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 2,267 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 11 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

Concerned about COVID-19?

