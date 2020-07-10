Two coronavirus deaths reported in region; new cases reported in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Orangeburg County resident and a Bamberg County resident have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

An additional 37 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the virus. Bamberg County has two new cases and Calhoun County has 22.

Statewide, there are 1,725 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 26 additional confirmed deaths.

Twenty-three of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson, Bamberg, Charleston, Cherokee, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Laurens, Lexington, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg and Sumter counties, and three of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Berkeley, Greenville and Richland counties.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 52,273 and confirmed deaths to 922.

Orangeburg County: 37 new cases, 1,065 total cases, 6,542 estimated cases and 19 deaths.

Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 160 total cases, 983 estimated cases and one death.

Calhoun County: 22 new cases, 139 total cases, 854 estimated cases, one death and one probable death.