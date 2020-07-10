Two coronavirus deaths reported in region; new cases reported in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

An Orangeburg County resident and a Bamberg County resident have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
An additional 37 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the virus. Bamberg County has two new cases and Calhoun County has 22.
Statewide, there are 1,725 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 26 additional confirmed deaths.
Twenty-three of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson, Bamberg, Charleston, Cherokee, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Laurens, Lexington, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg and Sumter counties, and three of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Berkeley, Greenville and Richland counties.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 52,273 and confirmed deaths to 922.
Orangeburg County: 37 new cases, 1,065 total cases, 6,542 estimated cases and 19 deaths.
Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 160 total cases, 983 estimated cases and one death.
Calhoun County: 22 new cases, 139 total cases, 854 estimated cases, one death and one probable death.
Here are the totals as of Friday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region:
• Bowman (29018) – 1 new case, 31 total cases, 190 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 1 new case, 20 total cases, 123 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 1 new case, 33 total cases, 203 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) – 4 new cases, 71 total cases, 436 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 1 new case, 31 total cases, 190 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 1 new case, 56 total cases, 344 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 2 new cases, 26 total cases, 160 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 3 new cases, 74 total cases, 455 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 1 new case, 6 total cases, 37 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 14 new cases, 414 total cases, 2,543 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 12 new cases, 166 total cases, 1,020 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 new cases, 13 total cases, 80 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 2 new cases, 20 total cases, 123 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 3 new cases, 77 total cases, 473 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 0 new cases, 6 total cases, 37 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 0 new cases, 27 total cases, 166 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 0 new case, 21 total cases, 129 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 1 new cases, 92 total cases, 565 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 0 new cases, 49 total cases, 301 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 new cases, 12 total cases, 74 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 2 new cases, 47 total cases, 289 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 new cases, 3 total cases, 18 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 1 new cases, 35 cases, 215 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 9 new cases, 226 cases, 1,388 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 5 new cases, 83 cases, 510 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 1 new case, 64 cases, 393 estimated cases
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
