Two coronavirus deaths in T&D Region

Two more T&D Region residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One of the residents was from Calhoun County. The other was from Orangeburg County.

Statewide, there are 1,951 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 70 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 691,257 and confirmed deaths is 10,900.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 23 new cases, 12,559 total cases and a total of 293 deaths and 18 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 1,839 total cases and a total of 59 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,513 total cases and a total of 41 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.