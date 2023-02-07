Two Cordova children – ages 5 and 10 – were struck by an SUV on Friday after as they attempted to cross Cannon Bridge Road around 3:15 p.m., Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol said.

The children are students in the Orangeburg County School District, spokesperson Dr. Erica Taylor said.

A school bus driver allegedly dropped off students at a bus stop that was not their assigned bus stop, according to Taylor.

“As a result of the incident, the district placed the driver on paid administrative leave and there is currently an ongoing investigation,” Taylor added.

Tidwell said the incident happened near Frazier Lane.

A 2007 Saturn SUV was traveling north on Cannon Bridge Road when it struck the children, Tidwell said.

Tidwell said both children were taken by Orangeburg County EMS to the hospital.

The driver of the Saturn, also from Cordova, wasn’t physically injured.

The current conditions of the children weren’t provided by officials.