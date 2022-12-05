Two charged with murder in 18-year-old Orangeburg man’s death

Two suspects have been charged in the death of an Orangeburg man found dead in his yard last week, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This is just absolutely senseless,” Ravenell said in a release. “But they’ll get at least 30 years to think about their actions.”

Nasir Washington, 18, and Jaquail Mack, 17, have each been charged with murder. Mack is additionally charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The two were charged after 18-year-old Ricke Irick’s mother found his body in their Estate Court yard.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to the residential area off Five Chop Road on Nov. 29.

Investigators believe Irick was shot the previous night.

During a hearing on Monday, bond was deferred to a later date for Washington and Mack to a circuit court judge.

More arrests are expected, Ravenell said.

If anyone has any information on the case, they are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Anyone with information can also submit tips to Crimestoppers from a smart phone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app.