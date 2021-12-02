Two $100,000 lottery tickets sold at Santee store

A Santee convenience store sold two tickets worth $100,000 for Tuesday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.

Both tickets were sold at the 112 Santee at 8949 Old Number Six Hwy. in Santee.

The Palmetto Cash 5 tickets matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize.

Had the ticket holders “powered up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize would have been tripled to $300,000 when a three was drawn.

Tuesday’s numbers for the Palmetto Cash 5 drawing were: 7, 11, 15, 19 and 32. The power up number was 3.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.

More than 6,100 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 up to $100,000 in Tuesday’s drawing. More than 4,500 players spent an extra $1 to purchase the multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by three when claimed.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions and payment to contractors for goods and services.

For more information, visit sceducationlottery.com.

