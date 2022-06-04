Twin honors for twins: Bamberg sisters champs on field, in academics

Twin sisters Riley and Reagan Johnson are nearly inseparable, and it was no different during their high school graduation, where they were respectively honored as valedictorian and salutatorian.

The 18-year-olds from Bamberg graduated on May 27 from Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School.

The teens are the daughters of Bamberg couple Chad and Beth Johnson. They have a younger 13-year-old sister, Reeves.

Just two days before their graduation, they celebrated the school's Class A state championship win in softball, Bamberg-Ehrhardt's first state title in the sport.

As usual, the twins were together during the dominant 16-0 win over Lewisville, with Reagan serving as catcher and Riley as pitcher.

Reagan said she did not know how she and her sister balanced such a hectic week, but they did, and they did it together.

"It was a really big week going from state championships to graduation and writing our speeches in between all that," she said.

Riley said she and her sister were able balance both sports and academics by using their time wisely.

"Just stay on top of your school work. Don't procrastinate was the biggest thing because you never know when you're going to have a practice or a game. You just had to like, schedule your stuff around sports," she said.

Reagan said, "If I know I have a game on Thursday, I need to make sure I study Tuesday or Wednesday and get my work done before the game."

Riley said, "Using your free time wisely was the biggest thing."

Their mother said she and her husband helped their daughters juggle their responsibilities, with their father also serving as the girls' rec ball coach, travel ball coach and high school assistant coach in softball.

"We supported them through all their extracurricular activities. That kept us busy! They still managed to get their studies done. We always told them academics came before athletics, but they managed to balance both well," Mrs. Johnson said.

Reagan said she and her sister are both proud of themselves, noting their hard work has paid off.

"I'm definitely proud. Just to have worked so hard over the years, it just feels like a reward," she said.

Riley said she and her sister's scholastic achievements were worth "all the practices and at home after practice working even harder," including staying up late to do projects and other work.

The twins have always enjoyed a sort of friendly competition.

Reagan said she was just as proud of her sister being valedictorian as Riley was.

"I did want her to do good, and I'm happy that she beat me," she said, smiling.

Riley said it took study to get to the top of the class, something her sister also believed in.

"We studied a little bit for certain classes. It just depended on the subject what we needed to study for. Ever since we were younger, we would always play teacher and stuff like that. So I think that helped us from a young age ... and just learning the subjects and basic skills," she said.

Reagan said she and Riley have always enjoyed each other's company and do just about everything together.

"We share everything. We spend all our time together," she said.

In their true fashion, the teens will also be attending college together at Charleston Southern University, where Riley plans to major in accounting and Reagan plans to major in biology.

They will be roommates and plan to move into their new school environment in August.

"I feel like we don't necessarily have an advantage, but just to have someone you know and have lived with your whole life is to have someone familiar with you," Riley said.

Reagan said, "I think it'll keep us from getting homesick, definitely. We're going to be roommates, but we're already roommates."

"It won't be as big of a change," Riley said.

They credit their parents for instilling a solid work ethic in them.

"They always told us to work hard to in school, to be number one and number two. That's always been their biggest thing ever since we were little -- to work hard," Reagan said.

Riley said their parents always encouraged them do their best and not "settle for any less than you think you can do."

It is the same advice the twins offer other youth.

"Set high goals for yourself. Don't settle for less than you think you can do," said Riley, who urged individuals to not "be scared to ask questions."

Reagan agreed.

"Your teachers are always there to help you, and like even your peers, too. No one wants you to do bad. Go to anyone if you need help," she said

Mrs. Johnson said, "We always told them work hard and do their best in everything they did. Even from when they were little, we read books and did puzzles and just were always doing stuff. They played school teacher when they were little."

"I think being two of them, there was a competitiveness about them, but pushing each other in healthy way. I definitely think that was some of it, just their personalities in encouraging one another in a good way," she said.

Johnson said she and her husband are not worried about the twins going off to college and are glad they will be together.

"I'm hoping that that'll maybe help keep them in check a little bit, being together, but, no, we're not worried at all. They're going to Charleston Southern. It's a faith-based school. That's another part of our lives. It's important for us to put the Lord first, and they definitely do that, too. That's the most important part," she said.

