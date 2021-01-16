Twiggs exhibit on display at Augusta Museum

A retrospective exhibit of Batik paintings by Leo Twiggs is on display at the Morris Museum in Augusta, Georgia.

Called “Messages from Home: the Art of Leo Twiggs,” the exhibit includes many of the works published in his award-winning book by the same title published in 2011. The first retrospective of Twiggs’ works was created by the Georgia Museum of Art at the University of Georgia in 2004. The Morris Museum exhibit is expanded to include more recent works and others from the artist’s private collection.

Leo Twiggs is a summa cum laude graduate of Claflin University. He studied at the Art Institute of Chicago and received a masters from New York University. In 1970, he became the first African American to receive a doctorate in art from the University of Georgia, where he was inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Twiggs established the Art Department and Stanback Museum at South Carolina State University. He retired in 1998 and was named professor emeritus in 2000.