An exhibit of batik paintings by Leo Twiggs will open at Hampton 3 gallery in Taylors, a suburb of Greenville, Friday, June 16.

The exhibit includes works from the artist’s private collection and more recent paintings created during the Pandemic.

An opening reception will be held Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.

The exhibit is titled "A Quiet Conscious."

Dr. William Eiland, Director Emeritus of the Georgia Museum of Art at the University of Georgia, wrote the introduction to the exhibit catalogue.

Eiland has written extensively about Twiggs’ work and hosted his first Retrospective at the Georgia Museum in 2004. Also, he wrote the introduction to Twiggs' book, "Messages From Home: The Art of Leo Twiggs," published in 2011.

The exhibit will be on display until Aug. 26.

For more information visit online: hamptoniiigallery.com