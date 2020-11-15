Twelve more cases of coronavirus in region

Eight more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Two more Bamberg County residents and two more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 1,339 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and two additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 184,360 and confirmed deaths to 3,846.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 8 new cases, 3,491 total cases and a total of 131 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 703 total cases and a total of 36 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 517 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.