The South Carolina State University Foundation has selected television and radio host Ashlei N. Stevens as the emcee for the annual Scholarship Gala & Tribute.

The Scholarship Gala & Tribute is set for Saturday, April 22 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Greenville.

Entertainment will be provided by the band Jukebox featuring Kermit Quinn, former member of R&B groups Blackstreet and Intro, and DJ Shakim, a 1996 SC State graduate who has toured with R&B supergroups New Edition and Bell, Biv, Devoe.

Tickets for the event are available on the foundation’s website at www.scstategives.com. Proceeds support the foundation’s scholarship fund.

Over the years, the South Carolina State University Foundation Gala & Tribute has raised more than $4.5 million to fund need-based and merit-based scholarships for deserving students, many of whom are first generation college students.

This year’s event is moving from Orangeburg to the Upstate in hopes of increasing fundraising capacity in a venue suited for the occasion. The black-tie formal affair will begin Saturday, April 22, at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour followed by the main event at 7 p.m.

Virtual tickets are available to join the festivities online.