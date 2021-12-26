Tutoring program to ‘bridge the gap’; new effort aims to help Orangeburg County students, retired teachers

Students at three Orangeburg County schools will be able to receive additional help in reading and math during the coming semester.

A total of about 25 second- and third-grade students in Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Elementary, Marshall Elementary and Holly Hill Elementary schools will be able to receive help in their studies.

The tutoring will be provided by the non-profit South Carolina Retired Educators Academic Tutorial Services, Inc. The nonprofit, which consists of retired teachers, was formed in April 2021.

The program will receive $200,000 from the state. The money was requested by Sen. Vernon Stephens, D-Bowman.

The money will help pay for the salaries of about 12 retired teachers and provide needed materials for the students.

The program is designed to help students who have fallen behind during virtual learning.

“We lost a lot during COVID. … This will help them bridge the gap,” Stephens said.

He believes students and parents will tell others and that the program will spread via word of mouth.

“We are trying alternative ways of reaching children and bridging the gap,” Stephens said. “We are thinking out of the box.”

He and the group hope to launch the program across South Carolina.

Former Orangeburg Consolidated School District 3 superintendent Dr. Cynthia Cash-Greene, who is the president of the non-profit, said the tutoring program will kick off its inaugural year in Orangeburg County with hopes to eventually expand statewide. Additional grade levels will also be added.

“We want to make sure we perfect it and get the kinks out,” Cash-Greene said.

The state money will help the program through June 2022.

Students have been identified for the first class and teachers are currently in the process of being selected. The kick-off will be in January.

Cash-Greene said the program aims to keep the same curriculum students are currently using in an effort to maintain the consistency of training, enabling the students to better master needed skills.

Cash-Greene said the program will not only help students, but the retired teachers.

“It gives retirees a purpose for giving back and not walking away from their profession where they have been for years,” Cash-Greene said. “Many thrive on it and I believe it helps them keep mental health as well.”

