NEESES – Turkey Branch Missionary Baptist Church will have a rededication service for its renovated sanctuary, which was severely damaged by fire in 2011.

The church will hold the service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at the church, located at 1690 Silverspring Road in Neeses.

The Rev. Clyde D. Holliday, pastor of the church, said the building will be rededicated back to God, who he said has sustained the church through its trials and tribulation.

"We want to pack the pews on Sunday. We're going to rededicate. This is God's house. The scripture says unless the Lord builds a building, the builder builds in vain. So our effort is not in vain because we put God first," Holliday said.