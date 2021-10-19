Tullock to lead Calhoun County’s schools; superintendent Wilson retiring in January

"The new guidance says that if I’m wearing a mask and a positive individual does not have a mask on and is within that four to six feet, I do not have to quarantine. ... So, once again, if I’m wearing a mask, I’m within four to six feet of an individual who’s positive (for 15 minutes or more), I do not have to quarantine,” Kiernan said.

Porth said, “All the more reason that a mask is important. ... So the mask is the difference on whether you have to quarantine or not.”

Kiernan said the district has two positive students, 29 quarantined students, one positive staff member and two quarantined staff members.

Board member Ned Nelson said, "It sounds like we're doing a great job with the quarantining procedures to keep it at bay. I want to commend all of the administrators and teachers and everyone that works on a daily basis because it seems like we're doing an outstanding job there, at least from this report."

Kiernan said district staff from nurses to bus drivers were to be commended for working together to keep numbers low.

• Kiernan delivered a facilities report, stating that the district is looking at the feasibility of rubberizing its remaining playgrounds. Playgrounds at the district’s St. Matthews and Sandy Run K-8 schools have already been rubberized.