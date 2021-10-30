Tuesday is voting day in many towns; 4 contested races for mayor in Orangeburg County

Municipalities in The T&D Region will be holding elections on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Candidate filing was complete on Aug. 16 in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, with some incumbent mayors and council members facing challengers. There will be contested mayoral races in Elloree, Eutawville, Holly Hill and Springfield.
There is also a special election to be held in Livingston for a town council seat left vacant by the death of W. Arthur Sligh.
Most towns will hold their elections on the same day, Nov. 2.
The City of Orangeburg, which had three city council seats and the mayor’s seat up for election, held its election on Sept. 14.
Other municipal seats up for election this year and the candidates on the ballot are listed below. Others may run as write-in candidates.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Voters who are blind, physically disabled, unable to read or write, or ask for help are entitled to assistance in casting their ballot.
Voters who are disabled or are 65 years age and older and are unable to enter their polling place or unable to stand in line may vote from their vehicle. When notified, the workers will help voters using a curbside voting process.
Registered electors who cannot vote in person may be eligible to vote by absentee ballot. For more information, contact your county’s voter registration office. Orangeburg’s office can be reached at 803-533-6210. Offices in Bamberg and Calhoun counties can be reached at 803-245-3028 and 803-874-2929, respectively.
Election offices will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
At the polls, voters will be required to show one of the following forms of photo identification:
- S.C. driver’s license
- S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card
- S.C. Voter Registration Card with photo
- Federal military ID
- U.S. passport
- Weapons permit
If you forget your photo ID, you may vote using a provisional ballot but must show an ID prior to the certification of the election.
People with a reasonable impediment to getting a photo ID can vote if they sign an affidavit stating why.
Individuals can bring their non-photo voter registration card to the polling place, “but they will vote with a provisional ballot,” Smalls has said.
Filing ended for Bamberg County’s nonpartisan municipal elections on Aug. 23. There are no contested races in Ehrhardt or Govan.
Longtime Ehrhardt Mayor William Stanley, 80, is not running for re-election. Hallman Eugene Sease Jr. is the lone candidate running for mayor of Ehrhardt.
Incumbent Mayor Wilma L. Edmonds has filed for re-election to the position in Govan.
Other municipal seats up for election this year in Bamberg County and the candidates who will be on the ballot are also listed below. Others may run as write-in candidates.
A list of polling locations in each county is also listed below.
Orangeburg County
Bowman – two council seats
• Ike Carter - Council
• Shawn Glenn – Council
• Leroy Harley – Council
Branchville – three council seats
• Brett Banks – Council
• Thomas W “Tommy” Connelly – Council
• No one filed for a third council seat after Michael Blankenship did not file for re-election.
Cordova – mayor and four council seats
• James V. Martin - Mayor
• Lee Hughes - Council
• Jo Ann Mooney – Council
• Jean H. Preveaux – Council
• Terry C. Ott – Council
Elloree – mayor, two council seats and water commissioner seat
• Michael G. Fanning and Krista K. Hassell – Mayor
• Kim Taisha Gidron - Council District 1
• Bill Brandenburg - Council District 4
• Jane Singh - Water Commissioner (1 seat)
Eutawville – mayor and two council seats
• Brandon L. Weatherford and Le’Shonda Parker – Mayor
• Daniel Cox - Council
• Richard Chaz Miller – Council
• James L. Nutt – Council
Holly Hill – mayor and two council seats
• William R. Johnson and Billy Chavis – Mayor
• George Summerson Jr. - Council District 3
• Cynthia Nelson Fuller and Marvin Wright - Council District 4
Livingston - one council seat
• George H. Widener – Council
Neeses – mayor and four council seats
• Kenneth L. Gleaton - Mayor
• Mason Browder - Council
• Paula Dyches Hutchins – Council
• Julie Renee Olenick – Council
• Wylie Williams – Council
North – two council seats
• Jennifer P. Williams - Council
• Paige Jeffcoat – Council
Norway – two council seats
• No one filed for the Council District 1 seat after incumbent Bonnie Fogle did not file for re-election.
• No one filed for the Council District 4 seat after incumbent Berley James did not file for re-election.
Rowesville – mayor and two council seats
• Paul D. Bishop – Mayor
• Carolyn J.F. Groom - Council
• Lannie R. Sanders – Council
Springfield – mayor and four council seats
• Ed Furtick and Whitney Corbett– Mayor
• Francine Edwards - Council
• Lelia Anne Greene – Council
• Gregory Abendroth– Council
• Tiffany M. Brice – Council
• Doug Kinard – Council
• Allen Stanley – Council
• Troy T. Thomas – Council
Vance - mayor and two council seats
• Michael Aiken Sr. – Mayor
• Douglas A. Chapman - Council
• Eugene Elmore Jr. – Council
Woodford- mayor and two council seats
• Sam Anthony - Mayor
• Daniel Green - Council
• No one filed for a second council seat after incumbent Norbia M. Pough did not file for re-election.
Polling locations are:
• Bowman – Old Bowman Elementary School, 131 Poplar St., Bowman
• Branchville – Branchville Community Center - 7647 Freedom Road, Branchville
• Cordova –Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane, Cordova
• Elloree – New Elloree Elementary School, 200 Warrior Drive, Elloree
• Eutawville – Eutawville Community Center, 419 Porcher Ave., Eutawville
• Holly Hill – Holly Hill 1 – Holly Hill Elementary School, 1490 Brant Ave., Holly Hill
Holly Hill 2 – Holly Hill Roberts Middle School, 530 Hesseman Ave., Holly Hill
• Neeses – Livingston Community Center – 5875 Savannah Hwy., Livingston
• North – North 1 – North Town Hall – 9305 North Road, North
North 2 – Aiken Electric Co-Op – 8381 North Road, North
• Norway – Norway Senior Center, 105 Saint Johns Ave., Norway
• Rowesville – Rowesville Town Hall, 309 River Drive, Rowesville
• Springfield – Old Springfield Elementary School, 210 Brodie St, Springfield
• Vance – Vance-Providence Elementary School, 633 Camden Road, Vance
• Woodford – North 1 – North Town Hall – 9305 North Road, North
North 2 – Aiken Electric Co-Op – 8381 North Road, North
Calhoun County
Cameron – mayor and two council seats
• David W. Summers Jr. – Mayor
• Wayne Polin – Council
• Terry Fowler – Council
• Jimmy Bryant – Council
St. Matthews – three council seats
• Linda Archie-Simmons and Marla Cunningham – Council District 1
• Deidre Prickett – Council District 3
• Virgil Jacobs – Council District 5
Polling locations are:
• Cameron – Cameron Community Club, 5392 Cameron Road, Cameron
• St. Matthews – St. Matthews Municipal Court (formerly town hall), 1313 Bridge Street, St. Matthews
Bamberg County
Ehrhardt - mayor and two council seats
• Hallman Eugene Sease Jr. - Mayor
• Harry Hughes - Council
• No one filed for a second council seat after Bennie Hughes did not file for re-election.
Govan - mayor and four council seats
• Wilma L. Edmonds - Mayor
• Elizabeth M. Banks - Council
• Edgar A. Banks - Council
• Willie Mae Daniels - Council
• Erone Edmonds – Council
Polling locations are:
• Ehrhardt - Ehrhardt Town Hall, 13704 Broxton Bridge Road, Ehrhardt
• Govan - Govan Fire Department, 20920 Ehrhardt Road, Olar, SC 29843
