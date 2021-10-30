 Skip to main content
Tuesday is voting day in many towns; 4 contested races for mayor in Orangeburg County
Tuesday is voting day in many towns; 4 contested races for mayor in Orangeburg County

Municipalities in The T&D Region will be holding elections on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Candidate filing was complete on Aug. 16 in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, with some incumbent mayors and council members facing challengers. There will be contested mayoral races in Elloree, Eutawville, Holly Hill and Springfield.

There is also a special election to be held in Livingston for a town council seat left vacant by the death of W. Arthur Sligh.

Most towns will hold their elections on the same day, Nov. 2.

The City of Orangeburg, which had three city council seats and the mayor’s seat up for election, held its election on Sept. 14.

Other municipal seats up for election this year and the candidates on the ballot are listed below. Others may run as write-in candidates.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Two running for Holly Hill mayor

Voters who are blind, physically disabled, unable to read or write, or ask for help are entitled to assistance in casting their ballot.

Voters who are disabled or are 65 years age and older and are unable to enter their polling place or unable to stand in line may vote from their vehicle. When notified, the workers will help voters using a curbside voting process.

Registered electors who cannot vote in person may be eligible to vote by absentee ballot. For more information, contact your county’s voter registration office. Orangeburg’s office can be reached at 803-533-6210. Offices in Bamberg and Calhoun counties can be reached at 803-245-3028 and 803-874-2929, respectively.

Election offices will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

At the polls, voters will be required to show one of the following forms of photo identification:

  • S.C. driver’s license
  • S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card
  • S.C. Voter Registration Card with photo
  • Federal military ID
  • U.S. passport
  • Weapons permit

If you forget your photo ID, you may vote using a provisional ballot but must show an ID prior to the certification of the election.

2 running for mayor of Springfield

People with a reasonable impediment to getting a photo ID can vote if they sign an affidavit stating why.

Individuals can bring their non-photo voter registration card to the polling place, “but they will vote with a provisional ballot,” Smalls has said.

Filing ended for Bamberg County’s nonpartisan municipal elections on Aug. 23. There are no contested races in Ehrhardt or Govan.

Longtime Ehrhardt Mayor William Stanley, 80, is not running for re-election. Hallman Eugene Sease Jr. is the lone candidate running for mayor of Ehrhardt.

Incumbent Mayor Wilma L. Edmonds has filed for re-election to the position in Govan.

Two running for mayor of Elloree

Other municipal seats up for election this year in Bamberg County and the candidates who will be on the ballot are also listed below. Others may run as write-in candidates.

A list of polling locations in each county  is also listed below. 

Orangeburg County

Bowman – two council seats

• Ike Carter - Council

• Shawn Glenn – Council

• Leroy Harley – Council

Branchville – three council seats

• Brett Banks – Council

• Thomas W “Tommy” Connelly – Council

• No one filed for a third council seat after Michael Blankenship did not file for re-election.

Cordova – mayor and four council seats

• James V. Martin - Mayor

• Lee Hughes - Council

• Jo Ann Mooney – Council

• Jean H. Preveaux – Council

• Terry C. Ott – Council

Elloree – mayor, two council seats and water commissioner seat

• Michael G. Fanning and Krista K. Hassell – Mayor

• Kim Taisha Gidron - Council District 1

• Bill Brandenburg - Council District 4

• Jane Singh - Water Commissioner (1 seat)

Eutawville – mayor and two council seats

• Brandon L. Weatherford and Le’Shonda Parker – Mayor

• Daniel Cox - Council

• Richard Chaz Miller – Council

• James L. Nutt – Council

Holly Hill – mayor and two council seats

• William R. Johnson and Billy Chavis – Mayor

• George Summerson Jr. - Council District 3

• Cynthia Nelson Fuller and Marvin Wright - Council District 4

Livingston - one council seat

• George H. Widener – Council

Neeses – mayor and four council seats

• Kenneth L. Gleaton - Mayor

• Mason Browder - Council

• Paula Dyches Hutchins – Council

• Julie Renee Olenick – Council

• Wylie Williams – Council

North – two council seats

• Jennifer P. Williams - Council

• Paige Jeffcoat – Council

Norway – two council seats

• No one filed for the Council District 1 seat after incumbent Bonnie Fogle did not file for re-election.

• No one filed for the Council District 4 seat after incumbent Berley James did not file for re-election.

Rowesville – mayor and two council seats

• Paul D. Bishop – Mayor

• Carolyn J.F. Groom - Council

• Lannie R. Sanders – Council

Springfield – mayor and four council seats

• Ed Furtick and Whitney Corbett– Mayor

• Francine Edwards - Council

• Lelia Anne Greene – Council

• Gregory Abendroth– Council

• Tiffany M. Brice – Council

• Doug Kinard – Council

• Allen Stanley – Council

• Troy T. Thomas – Council

Vance - mayor and two council seats

• Michael Aiken Sr. – Mayor

• Douglas A. Chapman - Council

• Eugene Elmore Jr. – Council

Woodford- mayor and two council seats

• Sam Anthony - Mayor

• Daniel Green - Council

• No one filed for a second council seat after incumbent Norbia M. Pough did not file for re-election.

Polling locations are:

Bowman – Old Bowman Elementary School, 131 Poplar St., Bowman

Branchville – Branchville Community Center - 7647 Freedom Road, Branchville

Cordova –Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane, Cordova

Elloree – New Elloree Elementary School, 200 Warrior Drive, Elloree

Eutawville – Eutawville Community Center, 419 Porcher Ave., Eutawville

Holly Hill – Holly Hill 1 – Holly Hill Elementary School, 1490 Brant Ave., Holly Hill

Holly Hill 2 – Holly Hill Roberts Middle School, 530 Hesseman Ave., Holly Hill

Neeses – Livingston Community Center – 5875 Savannah Hwy., Livingston

North – North 1 – North Town Hall – 9305 North Road, North

North 2 – Aiken Electric Co-Op – 8381 North Road, North

Norway – Norway Senior Center, 105 Saint Johns Ave., Norway

Rowesville – Rowesville Town Hall, 309 River Drive, Rowesville

Springfield – Old Springfield Elementary School, 210 Brodie St, Springfield

Vance – Vance-Providence Elementary School, 633 Camden Road, Vance

Woodford – North 1 – North Town Hall – 9305 North Road, North

North 2 – Aiken Electric Co-Op – 8381 North Road, North

Calhoun County

Cameron – mayor and two council seats

• David W. Summers Jr. – Mayor

• Wayne Polin – Council

• Terry Fowler – Council

• Jimmy Bryant – Council

St. Matthews – three council seats

• Linda Archie-Simmons and Marla Cunningham – Council District 1

• Deidre Prickett – Council District 3

• Virgil Jacobs – Council District 5

Polling locations are:

Cameron – Cameron Community Club, 5392 Cameron Road, Cameron

St. Matthews – St. Matthews Municipal Court (formerly town hall), 1313 Bridge Street, St. Matthews

Bamberg County

Ehrhardt - mayor and two council seats

• Hallman Eugene Sease Jr. - Mayor

• Harry Hughes - Council

• No one filed for a second council seat after Bennie Hughes did not file for re-election.

Govan - mayor and four council seats

• Wilma L. Edmonds - Mayor

• Elizabeth M. Banks - Council

• Edgar A. Banks - Council

• Willie Mae Daniels - Council

• Erone Edmonds – Council

Polling locations are:

Ehrhardt - Ehrhardt Town Hall, 13704 Broxton Bridge Road, Ehrhardt

Govan - Govan Fire Department, 20920 Ehrhardt Road, Olar, SC 29843

Two running for Eutawville mayor

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

