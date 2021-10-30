Tuesday is voting day in many towns; 4 contested races for mayor in Orangeburg County

Municipalities in The T&D Region will be holding elections on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Candidate filing was complete on Aug. 16 in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, with some incumbent mayors and council members facing challengers. There will be contested mayoral races in Elloree, Eutawville, Holly Hill and Springfield.

There is also a special election to be held in Livingston for a town council seat left vacant by the death of W. Arthur Sligh.

Most towns will hold their elections on the same day, Nov. 2.

The City of Orangeburg, which had three city council seats and the mayor’s seat up for election, held its election on Sept. 14.

Other municipal seats up for election this year and the candidates on the ballot are listed below. Others may run as write-in candidates.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters who are blind, physically disabled, unable to read or write, or ask for help are entitled to assistance in casting their ballot.