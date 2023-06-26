Regional Medical Center trustees continue to wind down the hospital’s financial obligations, with a main focus being on the closing of outstanding accounts payables.

“They are working towards settlements with each one of those vendors,” hospital Comptroller Julie Ulmer said during a recent meeting.

“It has kind of slowed down a little bit. I am not sure how much longer it will take us. We have done all the big things. We have made slower progress now,” she said.

The Medical University of South Carolina is leasing the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties, taking over the operations of the local hospital.

The existing RMC Board is still responsible for closing out and maintaining specific financial accounts, such as payroll obligations, fees and pending litigation matters.

Under the lease agreement, MUSC has agreed to pay up to $23.6 million of RMC accounts payables with the excess liability the responsibility of RMC.

Through June 1, MUSC has paid $16.1 million of the $23.6 million.

Currently, the hospital has about an $8 million balance left on accounts payables.

Ulmer said the $8 million is about $1 million over what MUSC has said they would pay, but hospital attorney Laura Evans said, “We are going to get about $1 million back from the insurance reserve fund.”

“That is a premium refund,” Evans said. “That should be coming probably in the next 30 to 45 days.”

Trustee William Johnson asked how the hospital is doing financially.

“We are good right now,” Ulmer said. “You have $12 million in the bank.”

Under the agreement with MUSC, the hospital will use all its remaining cash on hand in excess of $2 million to discharge a portion of its accounts payable.

The remaining $2 million will be used to help pay former RMC CEO David Southerland’s severance package, attorney fees, data migration from the hospital's current electronic record to MUSC's system, directors and officers insurance, board activities and accounting and auditing fees

In other matters, Bylaws Committee Chairman Dr. Frank Coulter said the bylaws committee is waiting information from its attorney about the official board duties and responsibilities.

Trustees agreed the mission and vision of the board has changed and that any bylaw revisions should take into consideration the board's change in mission, vision and values in order to better align with MUSC.

In other business:

• New MUSC Health Orangeburg CEO Walter Bennett introduced himself to board members.

Bennett comes to Orangeburg from Pelham Medical Center in Greer, which is part of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

For the past 16 years Bennett progressed from a business operations manager to division director of operations.

Bennett earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of South Carolina Upstate in 2004 and his master’s degree in health administration from MUSC in 2006. He graduated from Manning High School in 2000.

• The hospital's new Executive Director of Operations Sem Ganthier also introduced himself to trustees.

Ganthier arrives to the area from Alexandria, Louisiana, where he served as Vice President of Operations at Rapides Regional Medical Center for nearly six years.

Prior to that, Ganthier was the administrator of the Medical Service Line at Greenville, North Carolina's Vidant Medical Center.

He received his bachelor’s degree in health administration in 2006 from the City University of New York - Herbert H. Lehman College; his master’s of public administration in health administration in 2009 from Long Island University; and his doctor of health sciences in healthcare administration/management from Nova Southeastern University in 2016.

• The board entered into closed session to discuss board duties and responsibilities and the board's responsibility for RMC’s financial obligations prior to MUSC Health taking over on March 1.

• The next board meeting is tentatively scheduled for Friday, July 28.