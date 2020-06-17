Trustees prepare to pick leader; Orangeburg County school board meets tonight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Orangeburg County School District trustees are planning to select the next superintendent at their Thursday meeting.

"We ask now for your thoughts and prayers as this board has to make a serious decision on the person that will lead our district for our children -- all of our children -- as the next superintendent," board Chair Peggy James-Tyler said.

"We know we cannot please every individual ... on a decision that we must make when we had two excellent candidates,” she said.

The board will discuss the superintendent search behind closed doors, but is expected to return to open session to vote on a new superintendent.

"We are hoping to make the best choice for that person to lead our district," James-Tyler said.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the second floor boardroom at the district's headquarters at 102 Founders Court. The meeting will also be live streamed on the district's Facebook page.

The two finalists for the job -- Dr. Shawn Foster and Dr. Valarie Williams -- got to meet with district teachers, principals, staff and the community with in-person forums that were also broadcast on the district's Facebook page.