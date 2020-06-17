You are the owner of this article.
Trustees prepare to pick leader; Orangeburg County school board meets tonight
Williams, Foster

Orangeburg County School District trustees are planning to select the next superintendent at their Thursday meeting.

"We ask now for your thoughts and prayers as this board has to make a serious decision on the person that will lead our district for our children -- all of our children -- as the next superintendent," board Chair Peggy James-Tyler said.

"We know we cannot please every individual ... on a decision that we must make when we had two excellent candidates,” she said.

The board will discuss the superintendent search behind closed doors, but is expected to return to open session to vote on a new superintendent.

"We are hoping to make the best choice for that person to lead our district," James-Tyler said.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the second floor boardroom at the district's headquarters at 102 Founders Court. The meeting will also be live streamed on the district's Facebook page.

The two finalists for the job -- Dr. Shawn Foster and Dr. Valarie Williams -- got to meet with district teachers, principals, staff and the community with in-person forums that were also broadcast on the district's Facebook page.

Foster is currently the chief officer for Operations and Student Services for the Aiken County School District.

Williams is presently the assistant superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction for Scotland County schools in North Carolina, a position she has held since 2014.

The new superintendent will assume the job July 1, the start of the district's 2020-2021 fiscal year.

Dr. Shawn D. Foster

Foster
+2 
Dr. Valarie Williams

Williams
