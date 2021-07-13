Trustees oust Clark as S.C. State president

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jenkins made a statement at the end of the meeting: "The motion of the board was voted to terminate the president for cause pursuant to Section 7.1 of the employment agreement. The board thanks President Clark for his service to South Carolina State University over the last five years of his term and wishes him much success in his future endeavors."

Shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, the university issued a similar statement from Jenkins:

"The majority of the Board has voted to terminate President Clark for cause pursuant to Section 7.1 of the Employment Agreement, effective immediately. The Board thanks President Clark for his service to South Carolina State University over the last five years of his term and wishes him much success in his future endeavors."

Clark, who has been president since 2016, has been under fire from trustees, faculty and alumni for enrollment declines at the university. In March, the faculty senate voted “no confidence” in Clark’s presidency.

S.C. State trustees during a May meeting voted 9-1, with two abstentions, to extend Clark’s contract through June 2022 with an option for renewal for an additional two years based on his performance.