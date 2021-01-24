Trustees honored with students’ handiwork; board members, schools get chairs

The Orangeburg County School District recently celebrated its elected board members by presenting them with chairs built by district students.
OCSD superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster presented each board member with a solid wood reading chair manufactured by students in the building and construction technology program at The Technology Center in Orangeburg.
The program’s instructor, Tracey Scoville, said that his students were fully prepared to handle the task at hand.
“The kids worked as a team to build the chairs from completely raw materials to a beautiful, finished project that can rival the rocking chairs that you see outside of Cracker Barrel,” Scoville said. “The quality is absolutely amazing.”
A student in the class, Kenodre Dickson, commented on his experience with building the chairs.
“There were definitely more than a few hurdles. But when you manage to overcome them, you can be really excited with the outcome. The construction program is amazing, and I’m proud to be part of the team that built these from the ground up.”
Scoville emphasized that his students have constructed several projects, but this one was for a special purpose.
“The chairs were machined, processed and assembled according to the National Center for Construction Education & Research specifications. This allowed my students to document this project on their way to their completers certification, widely recognized by the construction industry as a positive indicator for hiring new employees,” he said.
Each board member received an adult-sized chair for themselves, and an additional kid-sized chair to gift to an OCSD elementary school of their choosing.
OCSD board member Idella Carson was thrilled at the gift and was excited to be able to give back to a school under her care.
“It was a wonderful gift from Dr. Foster, and I’m so pleased that we can have an impact in our schools,” Carson said. “The chairs are magnificently crafted, and I can’t wait to enjoy my chair at home, and for many elementary school students to enjoy the reading chair at their school.”
“I think every month should be board appreciation month,” Foster said during a recent board meeting. “Our board members do a lot behind the scenes, from fielding calls from their constituents to advocating for this community, our teachers and our students. This month is special.”