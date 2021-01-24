Trustees honored with students’ handiwork; board members, schools get chairs

The Orangeburg County School District recently celebrated its elected board members by presenting them with chairs built by district students.

OCSD superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster presented each board member with a solid wood reading chair manufactured by students in the building and construction technology program at The Technology Center in Orangeburg.

The program’s instructor, Tracey Scoville, said that his students were fully prepared to handle the task at hand.

“The kids worked as a team to build the chairs from completely raw materials to a beautiful, finished project that can rival the rocking chairs that you see outside of Cracker Barrel,” Scoville said. “The quality is absolutely amazing.”

A student in the class, Kenodre Dickson, commented on his experience with building the chairs.

“There were definitely more than a few hurdles. But when you manage to overcome them, you can be really excited with the outcome. The construction program is amazing, and I’m proud to be part of the team that built these from the ground up.”

Scoville emphasized that his students have constructed several projects, but this one was for a special purpose.