Trustees gather in closed meeting; Funny: President lost confidence of SCSU alumni

The board reconvened into open session following its first executive session before heading back into another executive session for nearly an hour to discuss a legal matter.

No vote was taken following the second executive session and the meeting was adjourned.

“Just for the record, let it be stated that in executive session that the board received legal advice on the point of order that was raised. No other action or discussion took place,” S.C. State Counsel Pete Balthazor said.

Jenkins said following the meeting that the report from the Faculty Senate could possibly be taken up at the board's meeting in June.

“I can only say possibly. When I do make a statement, I want to have a statement that's more meaningful to people. Just making statements that will not be fully engaged, I don't think it's beneficial to us, to the public or the university. I think we want to be fully engaged on what we have to do,” the chairman said.

“The board is serious and working toward making certain that we are being responsible in all of our approaches. We will act in the most appropriate manner for the university, particularly as situations may arise. At this point, the executive session discussion did not yield any action to be taken by the board,” he said.