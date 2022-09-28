‘Trust us and trust the process’; Officials prep for Ian’s rain and winds

Heavy rain and flash flooding will be the largest threats to The T&D Region when Ian arrives in South Carolina on Friday morning.

Wind gusts could possibly reach a tropical storm force speed of 39 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

“We have been watching the storm. Orangeburg County has been through a lot of storms, ice storms, flood, tornadoes, you name it,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said during a County Council meeting on Wednesday.

“We have a process," he continued. "We have good people in place and we have one of the best emergency services teams and public works teams in the state. We always put ourselves back together with our local resources. Just trust us and trust the process.”

“We have been doing this for 11 years now and we try to do everything by the book and in the right direction,” Young said. “We will be OK as Orangeburg County, but prepare yourself because there may be some issues or some damage.”

The National Weather Service said Wednesday that there is still some uncertainty on the final track and strength of the storm once it reaches the region.

Tropical storm force wind gusts could push down trees weakened by saturated grounds. As a result, residents can expect power outages.

Tropical storm force winds could arrive Friday. The National Weather Service states that it will remain windy at times into Saturday, but should improve Saturday evening and Saturday night.

There’s a 30 to 50 percent chance The T&D Region will see tropical storm force winds, with the most eastern parts of Orangeburg County and Bamberg County having greatest chance of seeing such winds.

There is about a 5 percent to 10 percent chance the region will see winds greater than 58 mph. Hurricane force winds are not forecast at this time.

There is also a potential for tornadoes, but mostly along the coast.

Rainfall totals across the region are forecast to be between 3 inches and 6 inches, although higher amounts are possible in isolated areas.

The height of the storm – combined winds and rainfall – is forecast to be between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday.

Direct impacts from Ian will begin to be felt Thursday night, with about a 50 percent chance of rain and wind gusts at about 33 mph.

Rain chances increase to 90 percent Friday and 80 percent Friday night. Heavy rains and windy conditions will peak during this time period.

The chance of rain drops to 60 percent Saturday and will further decrease on Sunday.

Orangeburg County Councilwoman Deloris Frazier asked Young what the county is going to do for residents at Malibu Apartments to prevent them from getting flooded again during the coming storm. The apartment complex frequently floods during heavy rain events.

“I am concerned about them and their welfare. A couple of them have kids living up there,” she said.

Young said, “Through our emergency services and working with DPU and the city, they have identified the units who have the propensity to flood and those people will be notified about the upcoming storm and they will be given the opportunity to do something to help prevent that.”

Young said the city will take the lead on the project. The county and city, working with engineers, have identified the flooding issues, he said.

“The only thing you can do is to take those three units out of commission because, if not, they will flood again anytime that embankment overflows,” Young said.

Frazier asked the county to be included in anything that is done for the apartments.

Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering spoke with the owner of Malibu Apartments and was informed by the owner that residents who have had consistent issues with flooding in the past may be provided alternative lodging, according to city spokeswoman Jennifer Van Cleave.

“The owner is also purchasing sandbags to place around apartments that have issues with flooding,” Van Cleave said.

The T&D Region is under a tropical storm watch, meaning tropical storm force winds are possible within the next 48 hours.

The NWS issued a special weather statement about the increased fire danger through Thursday as a high pressure system in the Southeast will direct dry air into the region.

This, combined with Ian to the south, will create a strong surface pressure gradient, increasing wind speeds from the northeast with peak wind gusts expected of about 30 mph.