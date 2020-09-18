'Trust God, do the best you can': 105-year-old Cameron woman says she’s blessed

“This child became mine also,” Legree said.

“We were together for many years. Then God decided to call him home to rest. Three of my children preceded him in death,” she said.

Legree was an active member of St. Peter AME Church and loved working in it. She was the sole person in charge of the communion cloth for the First Sunday. They were washed white as snow, starched and ironed to perfection. She took pride in it and loved preparing them. She was a member of several auxiliaries: a missionary, stewardess and treasurer of the gospel choir. She still attends there today. Her wish is to be able to return to church when this pandemic is over. She realizes that, “You can’t hurry God, we just got to wait.”

Legree had various jobs over the years – domestic, picking cotton and peaches, as a senior companion at the Gressette Center and as a caregiver for many individuals in her community.

But her first job was making sure that her children, grandchildren and great-grands were taken care of.

Today, she said she feels blessed to be 105 years old and thanks God for her children and all of her family and relatives.

Her philosophy is, “Trust God, do the best you can and don’t worry about things you have no control of.”