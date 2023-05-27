Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A driver died after a vehicle overturned in eastern Orangeburg County early Saturday, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The crash occurred at 6:45 a.m. on Addidas Street near Horizon Street, eight miles east of Eutawville.

A 2002 Toyota Tacoma as traveling east when it ran off the road to the right. The Tacoma struck a ditch and overturned.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The name of the driver was not immediately available.