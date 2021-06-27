Tropical system may bring storms

The National Weather Service is monitoring a tropical wave off the coast that has a chance of becoming a tropical depression.

National Hurricane Center forecasters say there’s a 50 percent chance the wave could develop into a tropical depression on Monday. However, the wave would move over land shortly afterward, so significant development is not likely.

The storm could bring a slightly higher than average chance of thunderstorms to The T&D Region late Monday and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is currently forecasting a slight chance of showers on Monday, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. The day’s expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.

There’s also a chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday night and Tuesday.

The small, low pressure system formed about 500 miles

east-southeast of the Georgia-South Carolina border, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Surface pressures fell across the area, and showers and thunderstorms have become better organized. The system could develop more on Monday as it moves across the warmer waters of the Gulf Stream.

