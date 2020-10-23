Tropical system may bring rain

A tropical system developing near Grand Cayman Island could bring some rain to The T&D Region late next week, but the timing and scope of the impact remains uncertain.

The National Weather Service is forecasting that a complex weather pattern will develop late next week. A system moving in from the Southwest is expected to meet the tropical system that is moving into the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters don’t yet know how the two systems will interact because computer models differ on the timing of the two.

The NWS said Friday afternoon it is forecasting “a chance of showers Thursday through Friday with a low confidence forecast." As of Friday afternoon, the NWS is forecasting a 30% chance of showers this coming Thursday, Oct. 29.

Until then, temperatures will be warmer than normal for this time of year with highs in the lower to middle 80s and lows in the middle to lower 60s.

There is only a slight chance of showers Saturday night into Sunday.

