Tropical storm to bring heavy rain, gusty winds

Winds are forecast to peak between 8 p.m. and midnight tonight, according to the NWS.

The strongest winds in The T&D Region will be along the Interstate 26 and I-95 corridor.

There is a 20% to 30% chance of tropical storm force winds in The T&D Region.

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are also expected, with rain heavy at times.

Isolated flash flooding is possible, mainly in low-lying and other flood-prone locations. There is a marginal risk for flash flooding in The T&D Region, according to the NWS.

A brief, isolated tornado is possible, but the overall threat is low.

Tropical storm warnings were issued for the coastal area of the state but not for the Orangeburg area.

Storm safety tips provided by the NWS and American Red Cross include:

• Secure items outside, such as lawn furniture and trash cans, that could be picked up by high winds and hurt someone.

• Anchor objects that would be unsafe to bring inside, such as gas grills and propane tanks.

• Trim or remove trees close enough to fall on your home.