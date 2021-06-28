Tropical storm to bring heavy rain, gusty winds

Gusty winds and periods of heavy rain are expected this afternoon and tonight as a tropical system moves into The T&D Region.
A tropical system off the South Carolina coast is forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Danny before making landfall along the central and southern South Carolina coast, according to the National Weather Service.
Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said his office is monitoring the storm. The main concern Monday is “isolated heavy rainfall.”
“We are monitoring the severe weather threat that may spawn out of it,” Staley said. “The public should keep abreast of the weather conditions.”
The NWS reports, “unsecured, light-weight outdoor objects could be blown around and a few small tree branches/limbs call fall” during the storm.
“Brief, localized power outages are possible, mainly across the central and parts of the southern Midlands of South Carolina,” the NWS said in a Monday briefing.
The NWS is forecasting sustained winds of about 36 mph for Orangeburg, with peak wind gusts of about 40 mph – slightly above tropical storm strength.
The Orangeburg area is under a lake wind advisory from 6 p.m. Monday through 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Winds are forecast to peak between 8 p.m. and midnight tonight, according to the NWS.
The strongest winds in The T&D Region will be along the Interstate 26 and I-95 corridor.
There is a 20% to 30% chance of tropical storm force winds in The T&D Region.
Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are also expected, with rain heavy at times.
Isolated flash flooding is possible, mainly in low-lying and other flood-prone locations. There is a marginal risk for flash flooding in The T&D Region, according to the NWS.
A brief, isolated tornado is possible, but the overall threat is low.
Tropical storm warnings were issued for the coastal area of the state but not for the Orangeburg area.
Storm safety tips provided by the NWS and American Red Cross include:
• Secure items outside, such as lawn furniture and trash cans, that could be picked up by high winds and hurt someone.
• Anchor objects that would be unsafe to bring inside, such as gas grills and propane tanks.
• Trim or remove trees close enough to fall on your home.
• Review insurance policies.
• Create a home safety kit that includes battery-powered radio with extra batteries, flashlight first aid kit, garbage bags, disinfecting wipes, phone chargers, duct tape, wrench or pliers, manual can opener, enough water for each person and pet to have 1 gallon a day.
• Stay away from floodwaters. Beware of snakes, insects and other animals that may be in or around floodwaters and your home.
• Keep children and pets away from hazardous sites and floodwaters.
• If power lines are down, don’t step in puddles or standing water.
• Do not drive through standing water: Turn around, don't drown.