Tropical Storm Nicole causes closures, Veterans Day changes

The possibility of heavy rain and high winds in The T&D Region from Tropical Storm Nicole is forcing school closures and a shift to e-learning.

The Orangeburg County School District announced in a release that the district will have an e-learning day Friday because of the threat of heavy rain, high winds and possible flooding that the county is expected to receive.

Students and staff do not report to the school building, and all OCSD schools and buildings will be closed.

Also, all after-school activities are cancelled for Thursday, Nov. 10.

Scheduled athletic activities that were postponed will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12. Students and staff will return on Monday, Nov. 14.

Dr. Ferlondo Tullock, superintendent of Calhoun County Public Schools, said in an email that anticipated high winds from the storm also caused the district to have Friday as an e-learning day.

“These high winds make school bus operation extremely unsafe; therefore, students and staff will move to virtual instruction for the day,” Tullock said.

He said all Veterans Day programs would also be postponed and advised individuals to make contact with their student’s school for additional information about programs that were going to be held to honor veterans.

Dr. Dottie Brown, superintendent of the Bamberg County School District, also said in an email that the district would have an e-learning day on Friday.

The district announced in a statement that the district would have an e-learning day Friday “given recent weather advisories and conditions expected.”

“Please contact school administration with any questions,” the statement read.

Calhoun Academy Head of School Becky Haigler also said the school would be closed Friday and that an e-learning day would be held instead.

Orangeburg Preparatory School announced that school will remain open on Friday.

Orangeburg County Veteran Affairs Officer Kenisha Grimes said the county's Veterans Day celebration will now be held indoors at 11 a.m. at the VFW Post 8166 at 1650 Amelia St. in Orangeburg. The ceremony had originally been scheduled to be held in the Edisto Gardens Veterans Memorial Park.