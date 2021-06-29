 Skip to main content
Tropical Storm Danny brings little rain to T&D Region
Tropical Storm Danny brings little rain to T&D Region

Tropical Weather Atlantic

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Danny making landfall along the East Coast, Monday, June 28, 2021, at 2140 GMT (5:40 p.m. ET). (NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES via AP)

Tropical Storm Danny made landfall in South Carolina on Monday, but it did not bring much rain to The T&D Region.

The Orangeburg Municipal Airport reported .02 inches of rain. The highest wind gust reported at the airport was 21 mph.

There were no reports of damage.

The storm's impact on the region was smaller than initially forecast. The storm experienced significant shear throughout its short lifespan, with the majority of strong weather displaced to Georgia.

Other rainfall reports in The T&D Region recorded by weather spotters include:

• Ehrhardt: .23 inches

• St. Matthews: .21 inches

• Santee: .18 inches

• North: .08 inches

• Cope: .06 inches

• Neeses: .02 inches

• Denmark: .02 inches

The weather will remain unsettled over the next week.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day, with chances increasing on Friday and Saturday as an upper trough moves into the area.

The Fourth of July forecast calls for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high in the middle 80s.

