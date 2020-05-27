Tropical Storm Bertha forms, hits South Carolina coast

Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall on South Carolina's coast Wednesday morning shortly after it formed, becoming the second named storm before the official start of this year's Atlantic hurricane season.
A tropical storm warning was issued for South Carolina's coast and the storm was expected to bring heavy rainfall, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Bertha's maximum sustained winds were near 50 mph (80 kph) as it came ashore but it was expected to weaken to a tropical depression after moving inland. The storm was centered about 20 miles (40 kilometers) east of Charleston, South Carolina, and was moving northwest near 9 mph (15 kph).
The National Weather Service says there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms in The T&D Region today. It’s going to be cloudy, with a high near 77 and northeast winds of 10 to 13 mph. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.
There’s also a flash flood watch in effect until 10 p.m. this evening. Tropical Storm Bertha will track northward across the central Carolinas today, bringing moderate to heavy rain to parts of the Midlands.
The ground is already saturated from recent rainfall and stream levels are elevated, so any additional rainfall will quickly become runoff and cause rapid rises on area streams and creeks which could lead to flash flooding.
Earlier this month, Tropical Storm Arthur brought rain to North Carolina before moving out to sea. It was the sixth straight year that a named storm has developed before June 1, the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season.
The last time there were two named storms before June was in 2016, according to Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist with Colorado State University's atmospheric science department. It also happened in 1887, 1908, 1951 and 2012, he said.
"Most of these early season named storms form, at least in part, from non-tropical or subtropical processes and don't necessarily imply anything about the remainder of the season," Klotzbach said in an e-mail to The Associated Press.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.