Tropical Storm Bertha forms, hits South Carolina coast

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall on South Carolina's coast Wednesday morning shortly after it formed, becoming the second named storm before the official start of this year's Atlantic hurricane season.

A tropical storm warning was issued for South Carolina's coast and the storm was expected to bring heavy rainfall, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Bertha's maximum sustained winds were near 50 mph (80 kph) as it came ashore but it was expected to weaken to a tropical depression after moving inland. The storm was centered about 20 miles (40 kilometers) east of Charleston, South Carolina, and was moving northwest near 9 mph (15 kph).

The National Weather Service says there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms in The T&D Region today. It’s going to be cloudy, with a high near 77 and northeast winds of 10 to 13 mph. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.

There’s also a flash flood watch in effect until 10 p.m. this evening. Tropical Storm Bertha will track northward across the central Carolinas today, bringing moderate to heavy rain to parts of the Midlands.