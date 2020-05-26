Tropical disturbance to bring rain

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A tropical disturbance will move into The T&D Region on Wednesday, bringing showers and some thunderstorms.

Moisture will be moving inland off the Atlantic through much of Wednesday. There’s a 90 percent chance of rain in Orangeburg. The storm could drop more than an inch of rain to the Orangeburg area.

The greatest chance of rain is forecast to occur between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday. There is a chance of thunderstorm activity Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday night.

Locally heavy rain with minor flooding is possible. Flash flood watches may be needed, according to the NWS.

There’s a possibility of showers and thunderstorms through Saturday, with cooler and drier air moving into the area by Sunday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.