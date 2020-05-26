Tropical disturbance to bring rain

A tropical disturbance will move into The T&D Region on Wednesday, bringing showers and some thunderstorms.
Moisture will be moving inland off the Atlantic through much of Wednesday. There’s a 90 percent chance of rain in Orangeburg. The storm could drop more than an inch of rain to the Orangeburg area.
The greatest chance of rain is forecast to occur between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday. There is a chance of thunderstorm activity Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday night.
Locally heavy rain with minor flooding is possible. Flash flood watches may be needed, according to the NWS.
There’s a possibility of showers and thunderstorms through Saturday, with cooler and drier air moving into the area by Sunday afternoon.
