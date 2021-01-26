Trinity UMC to celebrate 155th Founders’ Day virtually

Trinity United Methodist Church in Orangeburg will celebrate its 155th Founders’ Day with five virtual events Jan. 28-31.
This year’s theme, “155 Years of Making Disciples: The Movement Continues,” is informed by Trinity’s noteworthy contributions during the civil rights movement of the 1950s and '60s, and a call to action to address today’s climate of racial injustice. Discipleship is a tenet of Christianity embraced by Trinity.
“As Christians, we become disciples, striving to live according to the teachings of Jesus,” said lay leader and Founders’ Day chair Theresa Davis.
Founded in 1866, Trinity served as the headquarters for the Orangeburg civil rights movement. National leaders including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Thurgood Marshall and Roy Wilkins visited Trinity for events attended by people across the region. Strategy meetings and training sessions were also regularly held at the church. Students from South Carolina State and Claflin universities would gather in the church’s basement where they were fed and trained on how to execute nonviolent protests. Due to its prominent role in the civil rights movement, Trinity was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1995.
Trinity’s roots run deep in the community. Davis shared that she and her late husband, Howard, joined the church about 51 years ago. At an early age, Howard was nurtured through such outreach ministries as the Child Care Learning Center and Boy Scouts Troop 190. Trinity remains faithful to those and other outreach ministries. The Child Development Center continues to nurture young children, and Boy Scout Troop 190 continues to develop young men, garnering statewide awards and recognitions.
The church’s beautiful edifice, completed in 1944, is being restored to return it to its original grandeur.
“The ongoing restoration project, once completed, will allow for the expansion of the church’s ministries and ensure that a sound foundation remains for future generations,” said Davis.
Over the past three years, Trinity has received $1 million in African American Civil Rights grant funding from the National Park Services through the Historic Preservation Fund. Members and friends have contributed over $100,000. Phase 1 of the restoration has been completed, and work on Phase 2 will begin soon. The total restoration is estimated to cost over $2 million. All funds donated for Founders’ Day will go to the restoration project.
The public is cordially invited to join the Founders’ Day celebration.
“On behalf of the members of Trinity United Methodist Church, we are excited about our 2021 virtual Founders’ Day. We would like to invite you to join us for a solemnized activity as we celebrate ‘155 Years of Making Disciples: The Movement Continues,’” said Pastor the Rev. Dr. Eddie C. Williams.
Schedule of virtual events
• 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28: The Movement from the Pulpit, excerpts from “God’s Trombones," a collection of sermons in verse by James Weldon Johnson
• 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29: The Movement in Pictures, a tour of acclaimed photojournalist Cecil Williams’ South Carolina Civil Rights Museum
• 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30: The Soul of the Movement, a variety of talented performance artists including vocalists, praise dancers, the children of the church, and others
• 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 31: The Faith of the Movement, Sunday morning worship service featuring a special sermon by Pastor Rev. Dr. Eddie C. Williams
• 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31: Re-energizing the Church -- The Movement Continues, a panel discussion about the role of the church with several local pastors
Each event is scheduled for approximately 45 minutes and can be accessed on YouTube at TrinityUMCOrangeburg.