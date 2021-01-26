Trinity UMC to celebrate 155th Founders’ Day virtually

Trinity United Methodist Church in Orangeburg will celebrate its 155th Founders’ Day with five virtual events Jan. 28-31.

This year’s theme, “155 Years of Making Disciples: The Movement Continues,” is informed by Trinity’s noteworthy contributions during the civil rights movement of the 1950s and '60s, and a call to action to address today’s climate of racial injustice. Discipleship is a tenet of Christianity embraced by Trinity.

“As Christians, we become disciples, striving to live according to the teachings of Jesus,” said lay leader and Founders’ Day chair Theresa Davis.

Founded in 1866, Trinity served as the headquarters for the Orangeburg civil rights movement. National leaders including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Thurgood Marshall and Roy Wilkins visited Trinity for events attended by people across the region. Strategy meetings and training sessions were also regularly held at the church. Students from South Carolina State and Claflin universities would gather in the church’s basement where they were fed and trained on how to execute nonviolent protests. Due to its prominent role in the civil rights movement, Trinity was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1995.