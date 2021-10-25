Trick-or-treating can be spooky and safe; Halloween tips offered; county, towns set hours

Staying in familiar neighborhoods and along well-lit streets are also priorities, he said.

“You may end up having some older teens that are babysitting their siblings and taking them out trick-or-treating, and the parents may be home, but we want them to stick to a particular route, and especially to a time that they’re going to be returning home,” Winningham said.

“If parents share a phone account with their children, which I’d imagine most of them do, have an app where they’re able to track where their children’s cell phones are. We can use a little technology there,” he said.

Winningham also advised not going up to homes that are not participating in trick-or-treating.

“Typically, if the house is going to be participating and accepting trick-or-treaters, their front porch lights are going to be on. There should at least be people visible like on their porch, or the front door is open or something like that,” he said.

Winningham said adults should not be distracted while out trick-or-treating.

