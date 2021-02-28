TRIBUTE: 'When he talked, people listened': County government leaders praise senator's impact

Wright added, “Orangeburg County put more into than any of the other counties and then, of course, as time evolved we got other counties. We figured out a formula and figured out how people would help pay back some things and all that.”

Councilman Johnny Ravenell said, “Sen. Matthews was very inspirational to his district and not only Orangeburg County, but his entire district. He did whatever he could and tried to put things in perspective.”

“If there’s any funding available, he did his part in trying to make sure that those funds were allocated and acquired and put into the right perspective so they could help his district, whether it be a regional water system, helping us to get roads paved or whatever we needed. He did his very best to help get funding for it,” Ravenell said.

Councilman Willie B. Owens said, “Water is the lifeblood to our survival. If it were not for water, a lot of industry would not be here. A lot of people would not be here. We could not survive without a good system of water control.”

Owens added, “Sen. Matthews was a major part of helping to move Orangeburg County forward. Without his help, we would not have accomplished many of the things that we did in Orangeburg. I know no other person who’s done more for Orangeburg County than Sen. Matthews.”