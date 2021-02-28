TRIBUTE: Solutions sought for rural schools

The committee is looking at how to recruit and retain highly qualified teachers in the 43 school districts that were part of the original Abbeville vs. South Carolina. Several local districts were part of the original lawsuit.

Money may not be everything, but it stands for a lot, Matthews said. Basically, it’s the main thing needed to attract teachers to the poorer districts. But on an average, teacher salaries in those districts are about $5,000 less than in the state’s top ten districts.

The Senate thinks the state should take responsibility for making up the difference in salaries through supplements, he said.

But when questioned by a trustee about recurring funds to keep paying the supplement over a period of years, Matthews said the matter would have to be taken up by the legislature annually.

Next year, each rural district will be getting an extra $1,500 for math and science teachers in grades 8 through 12 and all special education teachers through the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement.

One issue related to teachers’ salaries that’s under consideration “might raise a little controversy,” Matthews said.