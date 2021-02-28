TRIBUTE: Solutions sought for rural schools

May 14, 2016
South Carolina senators are looking at a variety of ways to improve education in poor, rural districts, including borrowing some practices from the business world, according to Sen. John Matthews.
For instance, they’re looking at the possibility of changing the role of principals from “what they’re doing now to what we think they need to do in the 21st century business economy,” the Bowman Democrat said.
“The principal may be backed out of doing the minutiae of every day. He may not be the academic leader of the school anymore, but more the manager of the school, connecting with the community and the business community,” Matthews said. The principal would likely be hired to do a job much like that of a college president.
Matthews spoke to Orangeburg Consolidated School District Five trustees about how the S.C. Senate hopes to deal with education inequality.
In 2014, the S.C. Supreme Court handed down a decision in the Abbeville vs. South Carolina lawsuit. It found the state has failed to provide a “minimally adequate” education for children in rural, poor counties and instructed the state to address the issue.
Matthews is one of a five-member team appointed by the Senate to come up with solutions.
The committee is looking at how to recruit and retain highly qualified teachers in the 43 school districts that were part of the original Abbeville vs. South Carolina. Several local districts were part of the original lawsuit.
Money may not be everything, but it stands for a lot, Matthews said. Basically, it’s the main thing needed to attract teachers to the poorer districts. But on an average, teacher salaries in those districts are about $5,000 less than in the state’s top ten districts.
The Senate thinks the state should take responsibility for making up the difference in salaries through supplements, he said.
But when questioned by a trustee about recurring funds to keep paying the supplement over a period of years, Matthews said the matter would have to be taken up by the legislature annually.
Next year, each rural district will be getting an extra $1,500 for math and science teachers in grades 8 through 12 and all special education teachers through the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement.
One issue related to teachers’ salaries that’s under consideration “might raise a little controversy,” Matthews said.
“We’re not too sure we can pay all teachers the same thing,” he said. “We may have to look at market rate for some teachers, especially in science, technology, engineering and math. Should we pay driver education teachers the same thing we pay our teachers in the STEM categories?”
If schools are going to keep highly qualified STEM teachers, “we’ve got to pay them almost market rates. So, there’ll be some kind of conversation about differentiation in title,” Matthews said.
In addition, it’s imperative to add more STEM labs to the districts and encourage more students to go into these fields, Matthews said. Some 53 to 55 percent of jobs that are coming to the state are STEM-related, and those jobs pay an average of 35 percent more than other jobs.
To encourage more students to go into STEM careers, more STEM teachers will have to be brought in, he said.
Matthews said senators are also considering paying teachers bonuses based on student growth as shown by their scores on ACT and WorkKeys.
Senators are also looking for ways to improve facilities at rural schools, Matthews said.
The House has proposed spending $200 million each year to update facilities over a period of time, but the Senate wants to do all the repairs and construction at the same time.
“We’re going to have a bigger pool and allow a regulatory commission to do assessments of these districts and set the priorities before we spend our money,” Matthews said.
The facilities proposal will likely be completed by the end of the summer, he said.
Efficiency studies have already been conducted in four or five districts and all of them came back showing “there is money to be saved,” he said.
