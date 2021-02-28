TRIBUTE: Sen. Matthews talks his life's journey

The longtime legislator has also learned a few things from his legislative colleagues, including veteran state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg.

“Time has changed. So you have to change with the times. If you keep on doing what you’ve been doing, you’ll get what you’ve been getting. So you’ve got to change. That’s the one thing I learned from her,” he said.

Matthews added, “There used to be an old saying they used to say around my hometown: Think big, work hard, have a dream and believe you can fly and you’ll get there. If you think big, you work hard, you plan, you get the skill set, you’ll go further in life,” he said, along with putting God first in your life.

Matthews, a member of Pineville United Methodist Church in the Bowman community, said his life will now involve less work as he looks forward to newly elected District 39 Sen. Vernon Stephens charting his own course.

“I’ve been offered three positions after I quit. I said, ‘Man, that’s the reason I quit. It’s over for me. That’s it.’ My life has been dictated by schedules and alarm clocks for almost 50 years,” he said.

Matthews added, “I was given an opportunity as a young man that went far beyond my dream and my imagination. I thought it was time to give somebody else that chance to have that same opportunity. So we’ve got a new senator now, Vernon Stephens. I think he’ll do a good job. That’s the journey of life. At some point you come to an end. You’ve got to recognize when it’s time to move on,” he said.

