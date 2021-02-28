TRIBUTE: Portrait honors 'man who loves his constituents'

COLUMBIA – The S.C. Senate honored the longest-serving African-American legislator, Sen. John W. Matthews, in a special ceremony where his portrait was unveiled Dec. 19, 2019.

The Bowman Democrat’s portrait was unveiled by his grandchildren.

“My thought pattern has always been about the multi-generational approach,” Matthews said. He said he’s been guided by a desire to provide youth with the best environment and education.

He thanked everyone in attendance and who played a role in the ceremony.

Matthews’ portrait will be visible along the chamber's walls with historic state figures such as U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond and S.C. Sen. Clementa Pinckney.

Thursday’s ceremony featured remarks from fellow senators Nikki Setzler, D-West Columbia, and Harvey Peeler, R-Gaffney, as well as retired Sen. Kay Patterson and artist Michael Del Priore, who painted the portrait.

Setzler described Matthews as “a man who loves his family deeply, and his departed wife.”

“John Matthews is a man who loves God,” he said. “John Matthews is a man who loves his constituents.”