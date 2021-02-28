TRIBUTE: New school aligns with needs of state, Matthews says

Aug 16, 2017
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for a newly constructed charter school in Orangeburg is being hailed as a monumental step toward creating a pipeline of local health care professionals who will work to improve the area’s quality of life.
Education and government leaders were among those on hand Wednesday morning to celebrate the new 16,500-square-foot building for Orangeburg Consolidated School District Five's High School for Health Professions on U.S. 601 near the OCSD5 Technology Center.
The new school cost just over $5 million to build. The contractors were David E. Looper and Company and O'Cain Construction.
The school was formerly located in the old Nix Elementary building on Stilton Road, which opened in 2012 with seven classrooms and 73 children. More than 360 students are now enrolled in the High School for Health Professions. The new structure houses 22 classrooms, eight office spaces, a multimedia room and a cafeteria.
“This is truly a dream come true, and I just really love the kids here. I just have a passion for them to have as much opportunity as possible. I just want them to be successful and great citizens, to be able to say that where they went to high school made a difference for them,” HSHP Principal Angel Malone said.
While at the school, students have the opportunity to get an associate’s degree or just college credit. Malone has said students can get the transferable credits for college and take those college transfer courses, for example, at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.
Malone said the charter school has enjoyed a fruitful relationship with OCSD5, which provided the use of the former Nix Elementary School. She has said the district serves as the charter school’s “parenting body” which provides it with negotiated services, but not direct operating funds.
Charter schools are independent public schools. They receive a portion of the state funding that would otherwise go to local districts for their students.
Sen. John W. Matthews Jr. was joined at the ceremony by other state legislators, including Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, Rep. Jerry Govan and Sen. Brad Hutto.
Matthews said the health care career field is a growing one, with “the number one career choice” for the state’s eighth-graders last year being in that particular field.
“So the school is clearly aligned with the wishes of the kids, it’s clearly aligned with the needs in the state. There’s a lot of jobs opening in STEM. There’s a lot of jobs opening in health care. So it’s a great pathway forward for kids who are looking for a career path,” the senator said.
Charles T. “Bud” Ferillo Jr., an activist and filmmaker whose 2005 documentary, “Corridor of Shame: The Neglect of South Carolina’s Rural Schools,” has won six national awards, also attended the ribbon cutting.
Now serving as the coordinator of the South Carolina Collaborative for Racial Reconciliation at the University of South Carolina, Ferillo presented Malone a copy of his documentary. The High School for Health Professions is an example of how education can be transformed in the Corridor of Shame through collaboration and hard work without total reliance on state funds, he said.
“A good school board is the foundation of a good school district. A bad one will corrode and undermine it. … This is no small achievement," he told officials. "You have worked together. I am so very proud of you."