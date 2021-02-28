TRIBUTE: New school aligns with needs of state, Matthews says

Aug 16, 2017

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for a newly constructed charter school in Orangeburg is being hailed as a monumental step toward creating a pipeline of local health care professionals who will work to improve the area’s quality of life.

Education and government leaders were among those on hand Wednesday morning to celebrate the new 16,500-square-foot building for Orangeburg Consolidated School District Five's High School for Health Professions on U.S. 601 near the OCSD5 Technology Center.

The new school cost just over $5 million to build. The contractors were David E. Looper and Company and O'Cain Construction.

The school was formerly located in the old Nix Elementary building on Stilton Road, which opened in 2012 with seven classrooms and 73 children. More than 360 students are now enrolled in the High School for Health Professions. The new structure houses 22 classrooms, eight office spaces, a multimedia room and a cafeteria.

“This is truly a dream come true, and I just really love the kids here. I just have a passion for them to have as much opportunity as possible. I just want them to be successful and great citizens, to be able to say that where they went to high school made a difference for them,” HSHP Principal Angel Malone said.