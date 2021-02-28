TRIBUTE: Matthews, others 'embody what we hope for in the future'

"John was wondering what he was going to say when they got to him. John said, 'My family is in textiles.' They said 'really.' He said, 'Well, we picked a lot of cotton.'"

The comment brought a round of laughter.

Hutto noted that during the civil rights movement, communities looked out for future leaders from humble beginnings.

"He has been that leader for us for many, many years," Hutto said. "He is my friend, he is my mentor. He is a true visionary. He has dedicated his career to those things that will make Orangeburg an industry leader in South Carolina as we move forward."

Matthews said there are a few things in life that are of paramount importance: a quality education, "cathedral thinking" approach to life, and making sure one's neighbor is "better off."

"The great cathedrals of the Bible were not built by one generation, they were multigenerational," he said. "The first generation of workers know when they were working that we would never see their work complete but they did it anyway."