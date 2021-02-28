TRIBUTE: Matthews' impact on development 'almost immeasurable'

Robinson also recalled flights overseas in economic development missions the two would take. He enjoyed watching Matthews operate.

"He was a friend and a colleague," Robinson said. "I never knew a senator that at the end of a meeting that left with the prospect where they actually embraced."

Matthews, who was elected to the Senate in 1984, made economic development a top priority for District 39, which includes portions of Orangeburg, Calhoun, Dorchester, Berkeley and Colleton counties.

He helped spearhead the Rural Development Act of 1996, legislation he has touted as one of his most significant accomplishments.

The law provides incentives for economic development in rural areas through the creation of community development corporations and community development financial institutions.

The CDCs and CDFIs provide credit and financial services to underserved markets and populations. CDFIs are certified by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, which provides funds to CDFIs.

“Rural communities have to do more to help themselves in what I call a ‘growth from within’ strategy by looking at what assets we do have and how do we take those assets that we do have and leverage those with other assets that do grow,” Matthews once said.