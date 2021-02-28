TRIBUTE: Matthews' impact on development 'almost immeasurable'

Retired state Sen. John Matthews, D-Bowman, has been a giant voice for rural South Carolina and in particular an advocate for economic development and job creation.
Orangeburg County was the beneficiary of Matthews' economic development tenacity.
"He was a statesman; he was not a politician," Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said in describing Matthews, who did not seek re-election in 2020 after 36 years in the Senate. "He was great in front of a prospect. I enjoyed being able to place him in the room with a prospect."
Robinson recalled how Matthews helped the OCDC with the funding of infrastructure such as power-line placement for Brazilian-based Inbra Chemical Company as well as getting infrastructure in place for the what would later become his namesake John Matthews Jr. Industrial Park.
"We had issues with the the rail spur and we had to raise the transmission lines in order for the rail spur to go under the transmission lines," Robinson said in reference to the Inbra Chemical project. "Sen. Matthews was the one who said, "I will take care of that."
"He secured the funding to raise the transmission lines to get the rail spur on the site," Robinson said.
Inbra announced in April 2015 its plans to invest $7.7 million and produce 14 jobs at Highway 21 and Gulbrandsen Road. The Orangeburg facility specializes in plasticizer production with a focus on the polyvinyl chloride market.
Robinson also recalled flights overseas in economic development missions the two would take. He enjoyed watching Matthews operate.
"He was a friend and a colleague," Robinson said. "I never knew a senator that at the end of a meeting that left with the prospect where they actually embraced."
Matthews, who was elected to the Senate in 1984, made economic development a top priority for District 39, which includes portions of Orangeburg, Calhoun, Dorchester, Berkeley and Colleton counties.
He helped spearhead the Rural Development Act of 1996, legislation he has touted as one of his most significant accomplishments.
The law provides incentives for economic development in rural areas through the creation of community development corporations and community development financial institutions.
The CDCs and CDFIs provide credit and financial services to underserved markets and populations. CDFIs are certified by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, which provides funds to CDFIs.
“Rural communities have to do more to help themselves in what I call a ‘growth from within’ strategy by looking at what assets we do have and how do we take those assets that we do have and leverage those with other assets that do grow,” Matthews once said.
Matthews was also instrumental in seeing $7.3 million set aside in state tobacco settlement money to develop water and sewer infrastructure along U.S. 301 between Interstate 26 and U.S. 176, and for the construction of the industrial park named in his honor.
But there is more.
Matthews also was instrumental in helping to spur the creation of Orangeburg County's 1-cent capital project sales tax.
The creation of the tax began with a conversation Matthews had with former Orangeburg County Council Chairman John Rickenbacker on how to enhance economic development.
Thanks to the penny tax, the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency, the 500-acre Matthews Industrial Park and the Santee Jafza Magna Park were all created.
Today, the Matthews Industrial Park is home to British-based Sigmatex Carbon Textile Solutions, which in December 2020 announced it would invest $4.5 million and create 50 new jobs. Orangeburg has become the British company’s North American headquarters.
Pure Blue Fish, a fish-farming company, announced last year its plans to invest $28.1 million to open a U.S. flagship at the park. The company plans to create 82 new jobs.
Four years ago, Matthews was on the front lines advocating that Orangeburg County receive monies through the South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank to improve roads and attract industries.
The infrastructure bank was created roughly 24 years ago to handle large projects that had represent $100 million or more in investment to receive funds.
At the encouragement of Matthews, the S.C. General Assembly lowered the threshold to $25 million “to give smaller and rural counties a chance to improve their infrastructure."
Former OCDC Chair Jeannine Kees describes Matthews as "quiet force behind the economic development frontal attack."
"He was not front and center with the pitch but when he spoke, everyone listened," Kees said. "His comments were intelligent, concise and relevant. He had ideas and a plan that he worked to accomplish."
Kees said Matthews made sure the county was always in the running for a project and on the "playing field."
"He had the big picture but when there was an incentive or opportunity, he made certain that we were aware and positioned," Kees said, recalling how on one trip to the nation's capital, Matthews was adamant that the county "saw the right people with the right message."
"Obviously, his signature success is the Matthews industrial Park," Kees said. "He recognized the importance of product and infrastructure and various types for various projects. It was not a happenstance that we had numerous sites and infrastructure in Orangeburg County."
Seeing the importance of road infrastructure, Matthews was a voice for raising the state's gas tax. The gas tax was seen as the best way to raise monies needed for road improvement, rather than making the improvements part of the state budget.
The gas tax captures out-of-state residents and tourists who use the South Carolina roads.
Orangeburg County Development Commission board Chair Kenneth Middleton echoed Kees, describing Matthews as a "quiet warrior" for District 39 and Orangeburg County in economic development.
"He was not really looking for the limelight but he was always looking," Middleton said, noting without Matthews' fingerprints on Orangeburg County, the industrial and infrastructure development would not be where it is today. "I would hope somebody would step up as I am sure we will continue to do. He will be immeasurably missed."
Middleton said Matthews' impact on economic development is "almost immeasurable."
"It begins with this attitude towards constant and consistent improvement in the direction that you are trying to go," Middleton said. "He always did more than his part as a community leader."
"Many times he would bring good news from the legislature, the Senate specifically, and opportunities that presented themselves while he was moving to and fro."
Most recently Matthews helped to facilitate a $225,000 grant from the S.C. Department of Commerce toward the development of an Orangeburg Regional Innovation Center.
The project is scheduled to be implemented by April 1, 2021.
The center will be located at the First National Bank building on Russell Street and will aim to be the organizing force for startup companies specializing in technology innovation and other high-growth areas in the Orangeburg region.
The center will also serve as a hub to connect new and growing companies with business and workforce development support.
Matthews also helped secure about $250,000 for the development of the open-air market/pavilion in downtown Orangeburg. He was also always trying to get funding for local communities to improve infrastructure.
One example out of many was five years ago when he presented a $200,000 check to the Town of Eutawville to improve its infrastructure.
If that were not enough, Matthews always sought to do more.
Several times he sponsored legislation known as the Port Enhancement Zone. Matthews was a big advocate of expanding the Port of Charleston and the port's impact on the Orangeburg County economic infrastructure and future.
The still-pending legislation would designate Oarngeburg County's trademarked Global Logistics Triangle -- bordered by U.S. 301, Interstate 26 and Interstate 95 -- as a port-enhancement zone and elevate incentives already in place to attract port-related companies into what is an “underserved and high-poverty area."