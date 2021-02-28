TRIBUTE: Lawmakers: Matthews has unparalleled legacy

Members of the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation know first hand of the impact of retired Sen. John Matthews.
Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun, said it’s hard to put Matthews' legacy into words.
“What do you say about someone that has served the State of South Carolina, and specifically the Greater Orangeburg area, for as long as Sen. Matthews did?”
“What he has meant to our area. Certainly, for me, he was someone that I looked up to from a very early point. I think one of the things I learned from Sen. Matthews is you go where the people are to meet them,” Ott said.
Ott recalled the first time he met the senator, which was in Calhoun County.
“I remember the first time that I met him, we met in a broken down, dilapidated building in Calhoun County with a group of folks that were trying to figure out a way to raise money to build a new church right down the road,” Ott said.
“It was only about three people, but Sen. Matthews drove to Calhoun County and med with those individuals, and gave them words of advice. And I just remember that sticking with me that that’s kind of the way to carry yourself as an elected official, is it doesn’t matter how big the crowd’s going to be, you go to the places people need you to go and listen to them, and try to serve them,” Ott said.
Ott said he continued to watch and learn from Matthews.
“I’ve seen all of the resources he’s brought to Orangeburg County. I just kind of watched him do it in a way that I think that we should all try to emulate, which is speak softly, carry respect for your colleagues and the folks that you represent, and just never forget where you came from,” Ott said.
“I think he’s been a testament to that, and hopefully I can mirror some of that in what I do,” Ott said.
Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, said Matthews’ legacy will be felt for generations.
“His commitment to high-quality public education was his hallmark. Sen. Matthews was a champion of economic development and was always working to bring jobs to our area,” Hutto said.
“If you know John Matthews, then you know his commitment to his family, his hometown of Bowman and his alma mater S.C. State. John Matthews was my mentor at the Statehouse, and I will always be grateful for his leadership and guidance,” Hutto said.
Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, said, “Where do you begin when you talk about a giant like John Matthews who’s played such a critical role in key issues affecting those of us here in Orangeburg and around the state? Ranging from higher education to economic development and health care."
“Sen. Matthews has been, throughout his career, just an intricate part of getting things done, particularly behind the scenes that make a difference in the lives of people and things that matter,” Govan said.
Govan detailed some of the work Matthews has done over the years.
“South Carolina State University, what he’s done to keep the university as an independent entity and be of service to the students from all across the state and country.
"Economic development, much of the infrastructure, particularly for our industrial park, would not be there without both the financial aid as well as the influence he exerted as the senior senator from Orangeburg,” Govan said.
“When it comes to education, of course, everything ranging from consolidation to support of K-12, and as I indicated, in terms of higher education, all the work from University Village and the legislation that allowed public-private partnerships to be able to become involved in that process that allowed the expansion of housing on these university campuses when the state wouldn’t issue a bond bill to do so,” Govan said.
“You could talk about a number of things that he’s done, and so I know his presence is already missed, and certainly what he’s done, what he’s been able to accomplish, I think ranks up there as far as any of the great political leaders that this state has produced over the years," Govan said.
Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, said Matthews’ legacy is evident in the county.
“Sen. Matthews’ legacy as far as education and economic development is unparalleled,” Cobb-Hunter said.
“Examples of both can be seen throughout the county. Orangeburg County is certainly better off because of his service,” Cobb-Hunter said.
Sen. Vernon Stephens, Matthews’ successor, said his legacy extends across the state as well.
“I know Sen. Matthews’ legacy goes beyond District 39. It goes throughout the State of South Carolina. His passion for education, equality, infrastructure, health care, he made that a passion over the years. And his spirit of cooperation, he is well versed, he’s well thought of, and as I stepped into his shoes, I’m still being asked of how he’s doing, and the impact he had on other legislators.
“Some of the work he’s done speaks for itself. A lot of communities, and a lot of counties, specifically Orangeburg, naming buildings in his honor, as well as industrial sites,” Stephens said.
“He is a giant,” Stephens said.
“He is a statesman of all statesmen, and the State of South Carolina has truly benefited from his work, his tireless work on trying to make sure that all are taken care of,” Stephens said.
Stephens said he first met Matthews as a teenager, and their relationship has grown since that time.
“Sen. Matthews and I began our camaraderie shortly after I became 16 years of age when he was first elected to the South Carolina House. I worked with him and with his campaign. I wasn’t old enough to vote at that time, but I worked out in the communities helping to advocate voters, and he and I forged a relationship that has been a kind and respected relationship,” Stephens said.
“He has been my mentor, as I have mentioned on numerous occasions. I wanted to be like him, and I still want to be like him to be able to take and respect people for who they are. He has truly helped me in understanding people as it relates to trying to make a change,” Stephens said.
Rep. Lonnie Hosey, D-Allendale, said he met Matthews close to 50 years ago.
“I’ve known him since the middle of the '70s, 1976 or '77. He spoke for me at the Voorhees College veterans program. I am a veteran and he was my speaker. I just fell in love with the guy in the sense of how he carried himself, how he cared about people, and he carried that kind of demeanor throughout the time I’ve known him,” Hosey said.
“He’s a great guy, and his word is his bond. Anything that he would do, he would time out for me, and he would explain things that he would want me to do. I thought that was a great aspect of him, that he would take the time to do that,” Hosey said.
Hosey said he knows Matthews will continue to reach the community.
“I wish him well. I know that he can still do some good for us in the community speaking to young folk, as well as the elderly,” Hosey said.
“Kudos to him for being a great statesman, a great legislator, a great person,” Hosey said.
