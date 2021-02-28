TRIBUTE: Lawmakers: Matthews has unparalleled legacy

Stephens said he first met Matthews as a teenager, and their relationship has grown since that time.

“Sen. Matthews and I began our camaraderie shortly after I became 16 years of age when he was first elected to the South Carolina House. I worked with him and with his campaign. I wasn’t old enough to vote at that time, but I worked out in the communities helping to advocate voters, and he and I forged a relationship that has been a kind and respected relationship,” Stephens said.

“He has been my mentor, as I have mentioned on numerous occasions. I wanted to be like him, and I still want to be like him to be able to take and respect people for who they are. He has truly helped me in understanding people as it relates to trying to make a change,” Stephens said.

Rep. Lonnie Hosey, D-Allendale, said he met Matthews close to 50 years ago.

“I’ve known him since the middle of the '70s, 1976 or '77. He spoke for me at the Voorhees College veterans program. I am a veteran and he was my speaker. I just fell in love with the guy in the sense of how he carried himself, how he cared about people, and he carried that kind of demeanor throughout the time I’ve known him,” Hosey said.